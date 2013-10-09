* For full poll data click on
* Industrial output likely rose 2.0 pct y/y in Aug
* Data due on Friday, Oct 11 around 1200 GMT
By Deepti Govind
BANGALORE, Oct 9 Indian manufacturers increased
production in August, although at a slower pace than in July, as
infrastructure output rose, but access to cash was tougher, a
Reuters poll found.
Production at factories, mines and utilities rose
2.0 percent year-on-year in August, slower than July's 2.6
percent increase, the poll of 28 economists predicted.
"While the sharp surge in the capital goods production
distorted July's performance, August numbers might benefit from
seasonal lift in demand and strength in core industries'
output," said Radhika Rao, economist at DBS.
Infrastructure output at India's core
industries, which accounts for over a third of factory
production, grew 3.7 percent annually in August.
The pace of growth among those industries, which include
coal, cement, electricity and crude oil, was faster than July's
3.1 percent.
But overall growth was restrained as the Reserve Bank of
India's (RBI) steps in July to stabilise the battered Indian
rupee effectively soaked up cash from the short-term
lending market.
Talk since May that the U.S. Federal Reserve would dial back
its asset purchases last month had led to an exodus of funds
from emerging markets and the Indian rupee, burdened by a high
current account deficit, was hurt the most.
"The bigger picture or outlook is turning more positive but
near term there will be some side effects, a partial collateral
damage that comes about from the policy measures taken," said
Vishnu Varathan, economist at Mizuho Corporate Bank.
With the RBI now unwinding the tightening measures it had
taken and an increase in overall demand from India's festive
season which kicked off this month, industrial production is
expected to pick up.
But, not all economists were convinced any improvement in
factory output will be sustainable, particularly as recent
manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI)
surveys have shown activity shrank in August and September.
"PMI manufacturing readings also remain below the 50-neutral
mark on the back of moderation in new domestic and export
orders," said DBS' Rao.
"A sustained pick-up in factory output is unlikely beyond
the transient support from seasonal demand."
(Polling by Hari Kishan; Editing by Kim Coghill)