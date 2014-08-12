BRIEF-Omax Autos says railway board increases order quantity for coaches for bio-digester tanks
* Says railway board raised order quantity for coaches for fitment of bio-digester tanks
NEW DELHI Aug 12 India's June industrial production grew a slower-than-expected 3.4 percent year-on-year, television channels reported on Tuesday.
Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast output to grow 5.4 percent. Industrial production expanded a provisional 4.7 percent year-on-year in May. (Reporting by Aditya Kalra; editing by Malini Menon)
April 27 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 0.42 percent on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.45 percent ahead of the cash market open.