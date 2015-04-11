(Corrects milestone in headline and first paragraph)
NEW DELHI, April 10 India's industrial output
growth accelerated to 5.0 percent in February, its
fastest pace in three months, mainly driven by growth in capital
goods and consumer goods sectors, government data showed on
Friday.
Analysts polled by Reuters were expecting the output to grow
2.4 percent compared with a upwardly revised 2.8 percent growth
in January.
India plans to release industrial output data based on a new
methodology and use a different base year for calculating the
index in the next few months, a senior government official at
the statistics ministry told Reuters on Thursday.
The industrial output data with 2004/05 as base year has
become less relevant now after the government changed the
methodology as well as the base year for GDP calculations in
February. The revised base year for GDP is 2011/12.
