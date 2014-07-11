European shares fall as ECB stands pat, banks drop
* Zodiac drops on doubts over Safran takeover (Adds details after ECB meeting, updates prices)
NEW DELHI, July 11 India's industrial production grew more than expected in May at 4.7 percent from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.
Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast output to grow 3.8 percent in May. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; editing by Malini Menon)
* Zodiac drops on doubts over Safran takeover (Adds details after ECB meeting, updates prices)
Karachi, April 27 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves decreased $366 million to $16,416 million in the week ending April 21, compared to $16,050 million the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) April 17 Held by the State $16,050.1 $16,416.1 mln -2.2 Bank of Pakistan mln Held by $5,100.7 mln $5,152.0 mln -0.9 comme