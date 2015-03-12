March 12 India's industrial output grew 2.6 percent in January, mainly driven by growth in the capital goods sector, government data showed on Thursday. Analysts polled by Reuters were expecting output growth to come in at 0.65 percent. ---------------------------------------------------------------- Jan 2015 Dec 2014 Jan 2014 INDUSTRIAL GROWTH 2.6 3.2 1.1 Manufacturing 3.3 3.8 0.3 Consumer goods -1.9 0.3 -0.5 Consumer durables -5.3 -8.9 -8.3 Consumer non-durables-0.1 5.1 4.5 Capital goods 12.8 5.3 -3.9 Mining -2.8 -2.1 2.7 Electricity 2.7 4.8 6.5 (Annual growth in percentage; Base year: 2004/05) --------------------------------------------------------------- - SOURCE: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (Compiled by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI; Editing by Malini Menon)