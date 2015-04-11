(Corrects milestone in first paragraph) April 10 India's industrial output growth grew 5.0 percent in February, its fastest pace in three months, mainly driven by growth in capital goods and consumer goods sectors, government data showed on Friday. Analysts polled by Reuters were expecting the output to grow 2.4 percent compared with a upwardly revised 2.8 percent growth in January. ---------------------------------------------------------------- Feb 2015 Jan 2015 Feb 2014 INDUSTRIAL GROWTH 5.0 2.8 -2.0 Manufacturing 5.2 3.4 -3.9 Consumer goods 5.2 -1.8 -5.2 Consumer durables -3.4 -5.5 -9.8 Consumer non-durables 10.7 0.3 -2.0 Capital goods 8.8 12.5 -17.6 Mining 2.5 -2.0 2.3 Electricity 5.9 3.3 11.5 (Annual growth in percentage; Base year: 2004/05) ---------------------------------------------------------------- SOURCE: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (Compiled by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI; Editing by Malini Menon)