(Corrects milestone in first paragraph)
April 10 India's industrial output
growth grew 5.0 percent in February, its fastest pace in three
months, mainly driven by growth in capital goods and consumer
goods sectors, government data showed on Friday.
Analysts polled by Reuters were expecting the output to grow
2.4 percent compared with a upwardly revised 2.8 percent growth
in January.
----------------------------------------------------------------
Feb 2015 Jan 2015 Feb 2014
INDUSTRIAL GROWTH 5.0 2.8 -2.0
Manufacturing 5.2 3.4 -3.9
Consumer goods 5.2 -1.8 -5.2
Consumer durables -3.4 -5.5 -9.8
Consumer non-durables 10.7 0.3 -2.0
Capital goods 8.8 12.5 -17.6
Mining 2.5 -2.0 2.3
Electricity 5.9 3.3 11.5
(Annual growth in percentage; Base year: 2004/05)
----------------------------------------------------------------
SOURCE: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation
