NEW DELHI Jan 10 India's industrial production
shrunk for the second straight month in November,
government data showed on Friday, dragged down by a contraction
in consumer goods output.
Industrial output unexpectedly fell an annual 2.1 percent in
November, after contracting a revised 1.6 percent in October,
the data showed. Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted
industrial output to grow 1.0 percent.
The manufacturing sector, which constitutes
about 76 percent of industrial production, contracted 3.5
percent from a year earlier, the federal statistics ministry
said.
Capital goods production, a barometer for investments in the
economy, grew an annual 0.3 percent in November from a year
earlier, compared with a 2.3 percent growth in the previous
month.
