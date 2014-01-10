NEW DELHI Jan 10 India's industrial production shrunk for the second straight month in November, government data showed on Friday, dragged down by a contraction in consumer goods output.

Industrial output unexpectedly fell an annual 2.1 percent in November, after contracting a revised 1.6 percent in October, the data showed. Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted industrial output to grow 1.0 percent.

The manufacturing sector, which constitutes about 76 percent of industrial production, contracted 3.5 percent from a year earlier, the federal statistics ministry said.

Capital goods production, a barometer for investments in the economy, grew an annual 0.3 percent in November from a year earlier, compared with a 2.3 percent growth in the previous month. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh and Manoj Kumar; editing by Malini Menon)