* Numbers add to woes of ruling alliance seeking third term
* Trade deficit widens on waning exports growth
* Dampens hopes for rebound in Asia's third-largest economy
NEW DELHI, Jan 10 India's economic woes worsened
on Friday with a surprise contraction in industrial production
and a wider trade deficit, adding to troubles of the ruling
alliance as it heads into a tough national election seeking a
third term.
Production at factories, mines and utilities
shrunk for the second straight month in November, by 2.1
percent, data from the Statistics Ministry showed, dragged down
by a contraction in consumer goods output.
Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted output to grow 1.0
percent.
"The November industrial production figures continue to show
that the Indian industrial sector remains in recession, with
clear evidence that domestic consumption remains weak," wrote
Rajiv Biswas, Asia-Pacific chief economist at His.
Meanwhile, the trade deficit widened to $10.14
billion last month from $9.22 billion in November on waning
exports growth, data from the Trade Ministry showed on Friday.
Merchandise exports rose 3.49 percent
year-on-year to $26.35 billion, slowing down from a 5.86 percent
pace in November.
The second successive fall in the output and slowing exports
growth will likely dampen hopes for a rebound in Asia's
third-largest economy that is struggling to come out of a
situation that some analysts define as stagflationary.
For the past four quarters, economic growth has been stuck
below 5 percent while prices are rising.
The ruling Congress party is desperately seeking a rebound
to help win back voters in the election expected between April
and May. Opposition prime ministerial candidate Narendra Modi
has made the depressed economy a central plank of his campaign.
Strong exports along with a robust farm output were expected
to usher in an economic revival, beginning in the
October-December quarter.
The latest data may make investors more wary of committing
fresh investments in an economy that recorded 9 percent annual
expansion until two years back and was widely expected to be one
of the main drivers of the global economic recovery.
Looming elections as well as lingering uncertainty over the
future course of the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy,
which has flooded emerging markets including India with cheap
money, have already turned many investors cautious.
The latest industrial data shows no departure from a torrid
narrative of weak investments and flagging consumer demand.
The production of consumer goods, a proxy for consumer
demand, fell an annual 8.7 percent in November. The sector has
grown just once in last seven months.
Capital goods production, a barometer for investments in the
economy, grew just 0.3 percent in November from a year earlier.
