VADODARA, India Nov 18 In the office of the
small paint factory he helps run, Pramod Patel is clear on the
problem holding back India's manufacturing growth: cash, or a
lack of it.
Clients, he says, are taking months to pay, sometimes 150
days compared to the standard 30, choking up businesses like his
Reliable Paints and hampering the creation of much-needed jobs.
"We have a lot of potential in our business, but we have no
confidence in the payments," says Patel, speaking over the noise
of a mixer whirring behind him. Workers around him prepare paint
to be decanted by hand into cream and grey coloured cans.
While there is no comprehensive data for the cash cycle of
India's manufacturing industry, manufacturers interviewed by
Reuters in the industrial heartland of Gujarat say cash is
moving at a glacial pace.
All those interviewed by Reuters reported clients delaying
payments, sometimes for the best part of a year, evidence of an
uneven recovery and of India's credit drought as banks tackle
$100 billion of troubled loans.
Central bank data shows that loans to medium-sized
industrial companies were down 10 percent by mid September,
compared to the start of the financial year in April. Loans to
small companies dropped more than 3 percent in the period.
Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who once ran Gujarat as
chief minister, India has sought to improve life for
manufacturers. He wants to boost a sector that accounts for
under a fifth of the economy, compared to a third for China, the
world's largest manufacturer.
But the reality on the ground is tough.
Even India's industrial bellwether, Larsen & Toubro
, has reported deterioration. Chief Financial Officer
R. Shankar Raman says payments take around 100 days after they
fall due, compared to a standard 60-75 days.
That is hovering around the longest payment period in over a
decade, he said.
"MADE IN INDIA"
India badly needs manufacturing to fuel its recovery and
create jobs. After all, India will be home to a working age
population of 900 million people by 2020, roughly a fifth of the
world's potential workers.
Modi's government has promised to make it simpler to operate
in the country, with plans for a unified bankruptcy code, a
unified goods and service tax, and more flexible labour laws.
Last week, it lifted restrictions on foreign investment in 15
sectors, including defence.
But in this corner of Gujarat - a state that was ranked top
in a World Bank-supported study on the ease of doing business in
India's 29 states - manufacturers say the smallest and weakest
among them could be pushed to the wall, unless reform is
implemented and recovery arrives swiftly.
A plethora of different taxes still wrap small firms like
Reliable Paints in red tape. Others report battling outdated
factory rules: some are fined for a lack of spittoons, for
example, in areas where spitting on the floor is forbidden.
There are signs of hope. L&T's Raman says he expects the
numbers to have hit the bottom, provided promised government
spending kicks in and banks pass on lower rates.
"The way the recovery is structured right now, it is not
broad based," said economist Sonal Varma at Nomura. Government
spending, however, could improve cash flows even for smaller
firms within six to 12 months, she estimates.
Gujarat, for one, has pushed taxes online, cutting down on
the paperwork and opportunities for corruption, and
manufacturers say that had made processes smoother.
But until reforms come in, the bureaucracy is overhauled and
real spending starts, factory managers in this baked corner of
Gujarat - where paints, pumps and engineering parts dominate
production - say their clients will continue to struggle.
"Our big problem is client liquidity," said the director at
one European firm supplying the construction industry. "And of
course we have to deal with bureaucracy and corruption."
Four years after shutting an office in Mumbai, he said he
was still battling to conclude the process.
And with lots of workers, India needs more skilled ones.
"We have a young workforce," said Vivek Sarwate, who runs
plants outside the city of Vadodara for Schneider Electric
, making components for the Indian power sector.
"But if this young country is not a skilled country, instead
of an asset, this becomes a liability."
