Jan 12 India's industrial output recovered at a much faster-than-expected pace in November, posting an annual growth of 3.8 percent year-on-year, helped by a rebound in capital goods sector, government data showed on Monday. Analysts polled by Reuters were expecting output growth to come in at 2.2 percent compared with a 4.2 percent fall in October. ---------------------------------------------------------------- Nov 2014 Oct 2014 Nov 2013 INDUSTRIAL GROWTH 3.8 -4.2 -1.3 Manufacturing 3.0 -7.4 -2.6 Consumer goods -2.2 -18.0 -8.9 Consumer durables -14.5 -35.2 -21.7 Consumer non-durables 6.0 -3.3 2.2 Capital goods 6.5 -3.2 0.1 Mining 3.4 4.9 1.6 Electricity 10.0 13.3 6.3 (Annual growth in percentage) (Based on the new series with 2004/05 as base year) ----------------------------------------------------------------