NEW DELHI Aug 9 India's industrial production contracted 1.8 percent in June, d riven down by a slump in manufacturing, government data showed on Thursday.

Analysts had expected a rise of 1 percent in June output, a Reuters poll showed. The output for May was revised to 2.5 percent from 2.4 percent.

Manufacturing, which constitutes about 76 percent of industrial production, shrank an annual 3.2 percent from a year earlier, the federal statistics office said.

In the April-June period, industrial production was almost flat with a contraction of 0.1 percent.

In the 2011/12 fiscal year, industrial output grew 2.8 percent, below the 7.8 percent clocked the year before. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar)