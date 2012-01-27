Jan 27 India's food price index declined 1.03 percent in the year to Jan. 14, government data on Friday showed, compared with an annual drop of 0.42 percent in the previous week. The fuel price index climbed an annual 14.45 percent, the same as the week before. The primary articles price index was up 1.89 percent, compared with an annual rise of 2.47 percent a week earlier. KEY POINTS: ------------------------------------------------------------- SUB INDEX (WEIGHTING) Jan 14 Jan 7 Pct change PRIMARY ARTICLES 20.12 199.1 199.1 ---- Food articles 14.34 191.4 190.9 0.3 FUEL AND POWER 14.91 172.7 172.7 ---- -------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: Articles in CAPITALS are sub-indices. Articles in lower case are specific categories within the sub-indices. (Compiled by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI; editing by Malini Menon)