* Inflationary pressure higher than expected - adviser
* Fiscal deficit could be 5.5 pct in FY12 - adviser
* No consensus on opening multi-brand retail sector -
adviser
NEW DELHI, Nov 20 Over-optimistic
forecasts by policymakers predicting when India's stubbornly
high inflation would ease have hurt the government's
credibility, although price rises should moderate by the end of
the fiscal year in March, a senior adviser said on Sunday.
Inflation in Asia's third-largest economy has stayed above 9
percent for eleven straight months, adding to the woes of Prime
Minister Manmohan Singh's government as it grapples with graft
scandals, rising interest rates and a slowing economy.
Montek Singh Ahluwalia, the deputy head of the Planning
Commission, said he expected headline inflation to
ease to 7-7.5 percent by March on the back of monetary
tightening by the central bank and easing global inflation.
He also said economic growth for the fiscal year 2011-12
would likely be about 7-7.5 percent, while it was "not
impossible" that the fiscal deficit could swell to 5.5 percent,
against the government's target of 4.6 percent for the year.
"It's true that inflationary pressure is higher than what we
had thought it would be," he said in an interview to the news
channel CNN-IBN, broadcast on Sunday afternoon.
"It's absolutely true that we have been hoping that this
would happen earlier and to that extent our credibility becomes
questioned," he said of inflation moderating.
"By February you will have the January data and if it turns
out that inflation is not coming down by then, then we really
don't know what we are doing," he added.
Ahluwalia also said there was still no political consensus
on opening up India's multi-brand retail sector to foreign
direct investors. The policy, aimed at easing inflation and
unclogging supply bottlenecks, may come before the cabinet next
week, a senior government source has said.
INFLATION TO MODERATE
The inflation reading for October was above
forecasts at 9.73 percent as the cost of food and fuel rose. The
rise was further evidence of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI)
inability to achieve a breakthrough in its fight against
inflation despite 13 rate rises since March 2010.
"The RBI has taken a number of steps. It's too early to say
its not having an impact," Ahluwalia said. "All the research
shows that monetary tightening takes at least 3-6 months."
The main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is gearing
up to attack the government on inflation when parliament
reconvenes on Tuesday. The issue could hurt the
ruling Congress party, which counts on poor, rural voters as its
base, as it gears up for major state elections in 2012.
Ahluwalia also appeared to dampen expectations of a quick
decision to allow chains such as the world's largest retailer
Wal-Mart Stores Inc to operate in the country with a
majority stake. The policy has snagged for years on opposition
from small retailers fearing big job losses.
"While there has been a lot of consensus in my view in the
government, there's been less of a consensus in the political
class," he said. "And therefore it's not surprising that they
have a few more consultations and take a little bit more time."
(Reporting by Matthias Williams; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)