BRIEF-Viji Finance to consider bonus issue
June 1 Viji Finance Ltd: * Says board to consider bonus issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, March 18 India's proposed inflation-indexed bonds will be part of the government's borrowing plan for the financial year 2013/14, a finance ministry official said on Monday.
New Delhi will borrow a gross 3.49 trillion rupees ($64.39 billion) in the first half of the new fiscal year that begins on April 1, which is 58 percent of the full-year target.
New Delhi will finalise the structure of the inflation-indexed bonds in the next 15 days, and will borrow 120-200 billion rupees of such bonds in the April-September period, the official said.
($1=54.2 rupees) (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)
June 1 Viji Finance Ltd: * Says board to consider bonus issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says commences commercial production in manufacturing facilty of HMCL Niloy Bangladesh Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: