MUMBAI, March 18 India's proposed inflation-indexed bonds will be part of the government's borrowing plan for the financial year 2013/14, a finance ministry official said on Monday.

New Delhi will borrow a gross 3.49 trillion rupees ($64.39 billion) in the first half of the new fiscal year that begins on April 1, which is 58 percent of the full-year target.

New Delhi will finalise the structure of the inflation-indexed bonds in the next 15 days, and will borrow 120-200 billion rupees of such bonds in the April-September period, the official said.

