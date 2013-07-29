MUMBAI, July 29 The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it did not accept any bid at the 10 billion rupees ($168.35 million) auction of 1.44 percent 2023 inflation-linked government bonds.

The central bank said there was no devolvement of the inflation-linked bonds on primary dealers.

India's 10-year benchmark bond yield fell 2 basis points to 8.12 percent after the auction results. ($1=59.4 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul, Neha Dasgupta and Swati Bhat; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)