NEW DELHI Nov 8 India plans to launch bonds
linked to consumer price inflation for retail investors in the
next 7-10 days, a senior finance ministry official said on
Friday.
"They are (inflation-indexed bonds) going to be introduced
in a week or 10 days," Arvind Mayaram, the economic affairs
secretary at the finance ministry, told reporters on the
sidelines of an event.
The Reserve Bank of India said in its policy statement last
month that inflation-indexed securities for retail investors of
10-year tenor would be linked to the new (combined) consumer
price index. (r.reuters.com/kuq54v)
The rate of interest on these securities would comprise a
fixed rate plus inflation. Interest would be compounded
half-yearly and paid cumulatively at redemption, the RBI
statement said.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Writing by Manoj Kumar; Editing by
Prateek Chatterjee)