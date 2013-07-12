MUMBAI IDBI Bank Ltd (IDBI.NS) is set to sell previously issued inflation-indexed government bonds to retail investors, a senior executive at the lender said on Friday.

The government has already raised 20 billion rupees from inflation-indexed bonds (ILBs) via two auctions conducted by the Reserve Bank of India in early and late June, and has been keen to make sure these so-called linkers can be sold on to retail investors.

India launched ILBs earlier this year to provide investors with an alternative to gold as a hedge against inflation.

Retail investors will be allowed to buy up to 2.5 million rupees of Indian government inflation-linked bonds, with a minimum face value at 10,000 rupees and additional increments of 10,000 rupees, said Melwyn Rego, executive director and head of IDBI's international banking business.

