MUMBAI, July 12 India is set to launch inflation-indexed bonds for retail investors with IDBI Bank Ltd as the sales agent, a senior executive at the lender said on Friday.

The government has been keen to sell inflation-indexed bonds to wean investors off gold as a hedge against rising prices.

Retail investors will be allowed to buy up to 2.5 million rupees worth of Indian government inflation-linked bonds, with a minimum face value at 10,000 rupees and additionally increments of 10,000 rupees, said Melwyn Rego, executive director and head of IDBI's international banking business.

The price of the bond sale will be based on wholesale price inflation, he said. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)