MUMBAI Feb 11 India's headline inflation at 7.5 percent is "still high", the central bank chief Duvvuri Subbarao said on Monday.

Subbarao, speaking at an academic institution, said inflation was due to a spike in crude oil prices and the government's high fiscal deficit.

The Reserve Bank of India cut rates in late January, but refrained from spelling out further rate cuts due to concerns about the country's current account deficit and inflation flaring again in the later half of 2013. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)