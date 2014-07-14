MUMBAI, July 14 India's core consumer price inflation last month was estimated at around 7.4 percent, easing from around 7.74 percent in May, according to a Reuters snap poll of three analysts.

Core inflation in June was above the headline annual consumer price inflation, which eased to 7.31 percent last month, according to data earlier. (Reporting by Mumbai markets team; Editing by Anand Basu)