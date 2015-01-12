BRIEF-IL&FS Transportation Networks gets contract for development of road project in Laos
* Says contract procured for development of road project in people's democratic republic of laos
MUMBAI Jan 12 India's core consumer price index (CPI) was estimated to have risen around 5.2 percent in December from a year earlier, lower than a rise of around 5.5 percent in November, according to a Reuters snap survey of three analysts on Monday.
Earlier, India said the headline annual consumer price inflation accelerated to 5 percent, compared with a 4.4 percent print in November. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta, Swati Bhat, and Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
SINGAPORE, May 11 India's Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd is seeking gasoil amid planned maintenance at its 180,000 barrels-per-day Bathinda refinery, three industry sources said on Thursday.