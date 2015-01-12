HPCL seeks gasoil as refinery starts maintenance - sources
SINGAPORE Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd is seeking gasoil amid planned maintenance at its 180,000 barrels-per-day Bathinda refinery, three industry sources said on Thursday.
MUMBAI India's core consumer price index (CPI) was estimated to have risen around 5.2 percent in December from a year earlier, lower than a rise of around 5.5 percent in November, according to a Reuters snap survey of three analysts on Monday.
Earlier, India said the headline annual consumer price inflation accelerated to 5 percent, compared with a 4.4 percent print in November.
(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta, Swati Bhat, and Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
SINGAPORE Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd is seeking gasoil amid planned maintenance at its 180,000 barrels-per-day Bathinda refinery, three industry sources said on Thursday.
SINGAPORE Asian stocks rose on Thursday, getting a lift from a record high close on MSCI's global stocks benchmark as strong gains in oil prices buoyed energy shares.