MUMBAI India's core consumer price index (CPI) was estimated to have risen around 5.2 percent in December from a year earlier, lower than a rise of around 5.5 percent in November, according to a Reuters snap survey of three analysts on Monday.

Earlier, India said the headline annual consumer price inflation accelerated to 5 percent, compared with a 4.4 percent print in November.

