2 days ago
India's core consumer inflation seen at around 3.9-4 percent in June
July 12, 2017 / 12:30 PM / 2 days ago

India's core consumer inflation seen at around 3.9-4 percent in June

1 Min Read

Shoppers walk past a store at a mall in Mumbai, India, July 10, 2017.Danish Siddiqui

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's core consumer price inflation, which excludes food and energy prices, eased to around 3.9 percent to 4 percent from around 4.2 percent in May, according to estimates from three analysts on Wednesday.

Estimates provided ranged from 3.85 percent to 4.0 percent.

Data released earlier showed India's headline annual consumer price inflation eased to a lower-than-expected 1.54 percent in June, the lowest since the new index was adopted in 2012, from 2.18 percent in May.

Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Tanvi Mehta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

