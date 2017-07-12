India's core consumer inflation seen at around 3.9-4 percent in June

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's core consumer price inflation, which excludes food and energy prices, eased to around 3.9 percent to 4 percent from around 4.2 percent in May, according to estimates from three analysts on Wednesday.

Estimates provided ranged from 3.85 percent to 4.0 percent.

Data released earlier showed India's headline annual consumer price inflation eased to a lower-than-expected 1.54 percent in June, the lowest since the new index was adopted in 2012, from 2.18 percent in May.