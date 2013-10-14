MUMBAI Oct 14 India's core wholesale price index was estimated to have risen 2.1 percent in September from a year earlier, accelerating from a 1.9 percent rise in July, according to a Reuters snap survey of three analysts and traders.

Headline wholesale price index rose 6.46 percent in September, according to data earlier, compared with a 6 percent rise estimated by analysts in a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Mumbai markets and treasury teams; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)