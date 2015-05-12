UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 9
May 9 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 1 point higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.
MUMBAI May 12 India's core consumer price index was estimated to have risen around 4.32 percent in April from a year earlier, accelerating from an advance of around 4.15 percent in March, according to a Reuters snap survey of three analysts on Tuesday.
Data earlier showed the headline consumer price inflation eased to a four-month low of 4.87 percent in April, slightly below a 4.90 percent annual rise predicted by analysts in a Reuters poll. The CPI rose a revised 5.25 percent in March. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury, Abhishek Vishnoi and Swati Bhat; Editing by Anand Basu)
May 9 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 1 point higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* Says to consider raising of long-term funds through non-convertible bonds Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qUXSeY) Further company coverage: