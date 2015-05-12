MUMBAI May 12 India's core consumer price index was estimated to have risen around 4.32 percent in April from a year earlier, accelerating from an advance of around 4.15 percent in March, according to a Reuters snap survey of three analysts on Tuesday.

Data earlier showed the headline consumer price inflation eased to a four-month low of 4.87 percent in April, slightly below a 4.90 percent annual rise predicted by analysts in a Reuters poll. The CPI rose a revised 5.25 percent in March. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury, Abhishek Vishnoi and Swati Bhat; Editing by Anand Basu)