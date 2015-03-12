A vendor holds a rose while waiting for customers at her stall selling lime fruit at a wholesale fruit market in Bengaluru, February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa/Files

MUMBAI India's core consumer price index (CPI) was estimated to have risen around 4.1 percent in February from a year earlier, accelerating from an advance of around 3.9 percent in January, according to a Reuters snap survey of three analysts on Thursday.

Data earlier showed the broader annual consumer price inflation nudged up to 5.37 percent last month, rising for the third straight month, compared with 5.11 percent in January.

The country's statistics department started using 2012 as the new base year in place of 2010 for measuring retail prices last month. It has lowered the weighting for food and fuel items in the revamped price index.

(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury, Abhishek Vishnoi, and Himank Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)