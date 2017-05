A labourer carries a sack filled with pulses at a wholesale pulses market in Kolkata, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

MUMBAI India's core consumer price inflation in August was little changed at around 4.7 percent year-on-year from around 4.6 percent the previous month, according to two analysts on Monday.

Core inflation is a key measure for the central bank to gauge price pressure related to demand in the economy.

India's August annual CPI INCPIY=ECI eased to 5.05 percent, helped by smaller rises in food prices. [nENNG960RZ]

(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)