MUMBAI India's core wholesale price index was estimated to have risen around 2.8 percent in December from a year earlier, up slightly from an estimated 2.66 percent rise in November, according to a Reuters snap survey of four analysts and traders on Wednesday.

Some poll respondents had given initial estimates of as low as 2.69 percent for core wholesale price inflation.

Data earlier showed headline wholesale price inflation eased to a five-month low of 6.16 percent in December.

