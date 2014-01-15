Japan's Aso: Do not expect G20 to lean towards protectionism
WASHINGTON Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said he does not think the G20 debate on trade will lean towards favouring protectionism over free trade ahead of the group's summit in July.
MUMBAI India's core wholesale price index was estimated to have risen around 2.8 percent in December from a year earlier, up slightly from an estimated 2.66 percent rise in November, according to a Reuters snap survey of four analysts and traders on Wednesday.
Some poll respondents had given initial estimates of as low as 2.69 percent for core wholesale price inflation.
Data earlier showed headline wholesale price inflation eased to a five-month low of 6.16 percent in December.
WASHINGTON The International Monetary Fund on Friday praised Greece's fiscal over-performance in 2016, but said it still needed clarification from euro zone governments on what debt relief Athens could expect before joining the latest Greek bailout.