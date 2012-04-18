NEW DELHI, April 18 Indian consumer prices rose 9.47 percent in the year to March, faster than the previous month's reading of 8.83 percent, government data showed on Wednesday.

The consumer price-based food inflation accelerated to 8.22 percent in March from 6.62 percent in February.

Inflation as measured by the WPI eased marginally to 6.89 percent in the year to March, data showed on Monday.

Retail price pressures could build up in coming months as the country is yet to pass on a rise in global crude oil prices to consumers.

The Reserve Bank of India, which unlike other central banks uses mainly the wholesale price index for monitoring inflation, slashed policy rates by a steeper-than-expected 50 basis points on Tuesday to boost sagging economy.

The annual consumer price inflation data (CPI), which was launched in February, measures retail prices in major food groups, fuel, clothing, housing and education across rural and urban India. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; editing by Malini Menon)