NEW DELHI, Sept 18 India's annual consumer price inflation picked up in August to 10.03 percent, driven by a rise in food prices, government data showed on Tuesday.

India's retail inflation is the highest among the BRICS group of emerging economies - Brazil, Russia, China, and South Africa - and is way above what the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calls its comfort level.

RBI, the central bank of India, left interest rates unchanged on Monday despite big-ticket reforms by the government last week, and said its primary focus remained fighting stubbornly high inflation.

Food prices for consumers accelerated to 12.03 percent in August from 11.53 percent in July. The revised number of CPI reading for July remained at 9.86 percent.

Inflation as measured by India's benchmark wholesale price index rose a higher-than-expected 7.55 percent in August from a year earlier, mainly driven by higher food prices due to deficient monsoon, data on Sept. 14 showed. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)