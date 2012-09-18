NEW DELHI, Sept 18 India's annual consumer price
inflation picked up in August to 10.03 percent,
driven by a rise in food prices, government data showed on
Tuesday.
India's retail inflation is the highest among the BRICS group
of emerging economies - Brazil, Russia, China, and South Africa
- and is way above what the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calls
its comfort level.
RBI, the central bank of India, left interest rates unchanged
on Monday despite big-ticket reforms by the government last
week, and said its primary focus remained fighting stubbornly
high inflation.
Food prices for consumers accelerated to 12.03 percent in
August from 11.53 percent in July. The revised number of CPI
reading for July remained at 9.86 percent.
Inflation as measured by India's benchmark wholesale price
index rose a higher-than-expected 7.55 percent in
August from a year earlier, mainly driven by higher food prices
due to deficient monsoon, data on Sept. 14 showed.
