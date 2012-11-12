NEW DELHI Nov 12 India's annual consumer price inflation rose in October to 9.75 percent, government data showed on Monday.

India's retail inflation is the highest among the BRICS group of emerging economies - Brazil, Russia, China, and South Africa - and is way above what the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calls its comfort level.

Food prices for consumers stood at to 11.43 percent in October from 11.6 percent in September. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Writing by Arup Roychoudhury; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)