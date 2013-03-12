US STOCKS-Wall St flat as oil offsets gains in tech, healthcare
* Dow down 0.01 pct, S&P up 0.08 pct, Nasdaq up 0.18 pct (Updates to open)
NEW DELHI, March 12 India's annual consumer price inflation accelerated to 10.91 percent in February from the previous month, government data showed on Tuesday.
Consumer prices rose an annual 10.79 percent in January.
India's retail inflation is the highest among the BRICS group of emerging economies - Brazil, Russia, China, and South Africa.
Food prices for consumers rose 13.73 percent in February from 13.36 percent in January. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.