NEW DELHI, March 12 India's annual consumer price inflation accelerated to 10.91 percent in February from the previous month, government data showed on Tuesday.

Consumer prices rose an annual 10.79 percent in January.

India's retail inflation is the highest among the BRICS group of emerging economies - Brazil, Russia, China, and South Africa.

Food prices for consumers rose 13.73 percent in February from 13.36 percent in January. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)