NEW DELHI Jan 12 India's annual consumer price inflation accelerated for the first time in five months in December to 5.0 percent, driven by higher food costs, government data showed on Monday.

The data compared with a 5.4 percent annual rise predicted by analysts in a Reuters poll and November's 4.4 percent print.

Consumer food price inflation, under a new series published by the government, ran up to 4.78 percent last month from 3.14 percent in November. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Malini Menon)