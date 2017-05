NEW DELHI, April 13 India's annual consumer price inflation unexpectedly slowed down to a three-month low of 5.17 percent in March as food prices moderated, government data showed on Monday.

The data compared with a 5.5 percent annual rise predicted by analysts in a Reuters poll and February's 5.37 percent print.

Consumer food price inflation eased to 6.14 percent last month compared with February's upwardly revised 6.88 percent. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Malini Menon)