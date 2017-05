NEW DELHI, April 12 India's annual consumer inflation eased for the second straight month to 4.83 percent in March, helped by smaller rises in food prices, government data showed on Tuesday.

Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast retail inflation would slow to 5 percent in March from an upwardly revised 5.26 percent in February.

Food inflation eased slightly to 5.21 percent in March from 5.30 percent in the previous month.