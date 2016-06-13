India Grid Trust up to $347 mln IPO gets fully subscribed
MUMBAI, May 19 India Grid Trust's up to 22.5 billion rupees ($347.22 million) initial public offering was fully subscribed on the last day of the sale, exchange data showed on Friday.
NEW DELHI, June 13 India's annual consumer price inflation edged up for the second straight month to 5.76 percent in May, driven by higher prices of food and fuel products, government data showed on Monday.
Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast retail inflation to inch up to 5.52 percent in May. This compares with an upwardly revised 5.47 percent in April.
Food inflation picked up to 7.55 percent in May from an upwardly revised 6.40 percent in the previous month. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; editing by Malini Menon)
* Says recommended a final dividend of INR 6/- per equity shares