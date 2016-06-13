NEW DELHI, June 13 India's annual consumer price inflation edged up for the second straight month to 5.76 percent in May, driven by higher prices of food and fuel products, government data showed on Monday.

Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast retail inflation to inch up to 5.52 percent in May. This compares with an upwardly revised 5.47 percent in April.

Food inflation picked up to 7.55 percent in May from an upwardly revised 6.40 percent in the previous month. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; editing by Malini Menon)