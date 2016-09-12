NEW DELHI, Sept 12 India's annual consumer price inflation eased to 5.05 percent in August, helped by smaller rises in food prices, government data showed on Monday.

Economists surveyed by Reuters had expected annual retail inflation to come in at 5.5 percent last month, compared with 6.07 percent in July.

Food inflation was 5.91 percent last month, slower than 8.35 percent recorded in July. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon)