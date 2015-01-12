HPCL seeks gasoil as refinery starts maintenance - sources
SINGAPORE Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd is seeking gasoil amid planned maintenance at its 180,000 barrels-per-day Bathinda refinery, three industry sources said on Thursday.
NEW DELHI India's annual consumer price inflation accelerated for the first time in five months in December to 5.0 percent, driven by higher food costs, government data showed on Monday.
The data compared with a 5.4 percent annual rise predicted by analysts in a Reuters poll and November's 4.4 percent print.
Consumer food price inflation, under a new series published by the government, ran up to 4.78 percent last month from 3.14 percent in November.
SINGAPORE Asian stocks rose on Thursday, getting a lift from a record high close on MSCI's global stocks benchmark as strong gains in oil prices buoyed energy shares.