NEW DELHI, April 18 Indian consumer prices rose 9.47 percent in the year to March, faster than the previous month's reading of 8.83 percent, government data showed on Wednesday. The consumer price-based food inflation accelerated to 8.22 percent in March from 6.62 percent in February. The data, which was launched in February, measures retail prices in major food groups, fuel, clothing, housing and education across rural and urban India. KEY POINTS: -------------------------------------------------------------- SUB INDEX (Weighting, pct) March 2012 Feb 2011 Pct change FOOD ITEMS 49.71 114.9 113.4 1.32 FUEL AND ELECTRICITY 9.49 120.3 120.0 0.25 HOUSING 9.77 114.4 113.6 0.70 CLOTHING, BEDDING AND FOOTWEAR 4.73 124.2 123.3 0.73 SERVICES (MISC) 26.31 114.1 113.7 0.35 --------------------------------------------------------------- Note: Weighting figures are rounded off. Source: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. ---------------------------------------------------------------- (Compiled by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI; editing by Malini Menon)