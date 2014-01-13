* Dec CPI at 9.87 pct y/y (Reuters poll forecast 9.92 pct)
* Cooling food prices help inflation ease
* December's wholesale price inflation data due Wednesday
* Analysts expect central bank to hold interest rate Jan 28
By Rajesh Kumar Singh
NEW DELHI, Jan 13 India's retail inflation in
December eased to a three-month low as vegetable prices fell,
giving some relief to policymakers struggling to contain price
pressures as growth hovers at a decade low.
Retail prices rose an annual 9.87 percent last
month, slower than the 9.92 percent expected by economists in a
Reuters poll. Prices had surged a revised 11.16 percent
year-on-year in November - their fastest pace on record.
The moderation was largely driven by a fall in vegetable
prices, which cooled nearly 19 percent from November on improved
supplies. That helped slow down annual food inflation to 12.16
percent last month from 14.72 percent in November.
Still prices of cereal, milk and eggs are rising, which will
likely keep overall inflation elevated.
"Consumer inflation will likely range between 9.5 to 10
percent at least until March," says Madan Sabnavis, chief
economist at Care Ratings.
Retail inflation has been averaging nearly 10 percent for
the past two years and has been the main factor in driving up
wage costs as rural wages are benchmarked to consumer prices.
Monday's data also comes on the heels of a surprise
contraction in industrial production and a slowdown in
merchandise exports growth, which have dampened hopes of a
rebound in Asia's third-largest economy.
CENTRAL BANK IN A FIX
For the past four quarters, economic growth has been stuck
below 5 percent while prices are rising. This is straining
household budgets and corporate balance sheets.
It is also a worry for the ruling Congress party, seeking a
third term in national elections expected to be held between
April and May. Most opinion polls are predicting major losses
for the party, in part due to its handling of the economy.
Sluggish growth and high inflation have put the central bank
in a quandary.
Although new Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram
Rajan reckons price stability is a prerequisite for reviving
India's economic growth, he left the lending rate unchanged last
month, fearing that aggressive rate hikes could prolong the
slowdown.
Rajan has raised interest rates twice after taking over in
September and is due to review rates on Jan. 28. He has warned
of another hike, if headline as well as core inflation numbers
do not moderate substantially.
While headline retail inflation came below 10 percent in
December, core inflation is still around 8 percent, which Rajan
deems as uncomfortably high.
Still, not many economists expect him to move interest rates
this month.
"We expect the RBI could hit status quo stance again
although our original expectation was of a 25 basis points rate
hike in January," said Shubhada rao, chief economist at Yes
Bank.
India's central bank will also monitor data on wholesale
prices due on Wednesday ahead of its rate decision.
Wholesale inflation, India's main inflation gauge, surged to
a 14-month high of 7.52 percent in November after food prices
rose at the fastest clip since June 2010.