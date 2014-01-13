Jan 13 India's annual consumer price inflation
eased faster than expected to a three-month low of
9.87 percent in December from 11.24 percent in November, on a
moderation in vegetable prices, government data showed on
Monday.
A Reuters poll had forecast consumer inflation slowing down
to 9.92 percent.
Food prices for consumers last month rose 12.16 percent from
a year earlier, slower than November's 14.72 percent rise.
--------------------------------------------------------------
SUB INDEX (Weighting) Dec Nov Pct change
Pct 2013 2013
FOOD ITEMS 49.71 142.2 145.7 -2.4
FUEL AND ELECTRICITY 9.49 137.9 137.5 0.3
HOUSING 9.77 136.5 135.0 1.1
CLOTHING, BEDDING
AND FOOTWEAR 4.73 147.6 146.3 0.9
SERVICES (MISC) 26.31 129.0 128.6 0.3
--------------------------------------------------------------
Note: Weighting figures are rounded off.
Source: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.
----------------------------------------------------------------
