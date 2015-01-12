MUMBAI Jan 12 India's annual consumer price index rose 5.0 percent in December, accelerating from a 4.4 percent advance in November, government data showed on Monday.

At the same time, separate data showed India's industrial output recovered at a much faster-than-expected pace in November, posting an annual growth of 3.8 percent year-on-year, helped by a rebound in capital goods sector, government data showed on Monday.

COMMENTARY:

SHUBHADA RAO, CHIEF ECONOMIST, YES BANK, MUMBAI

"The larger focus this time would be on the inflation print because this is the first print devoid of any base effect spill-overs.

"Keeping aside the base effect impact, this inflation data has been positive. All non-food items have behaved broadly in line, with expectations keeping core in line with what our anticipation was.

"Food inflation has corrected more sharply than our anticipation.

"I would think that the stage is quite set for a Feb. 3 25 basis points rate cut."

DEVENDRA KUMAR PANT, CHIEF ECONOMIST & SENIOR DIRECTOR, INDIA RATINGS & RESEARCH

"The CPI numbers are on expected lines. Now that the favourable base effect is going away, we might see some uptick in the inflation numbers, and rising food prices could add more pressure. However, lower oil prices will give comfort.

"We still expect there is a possibility of some monetary easing. The real action could be seen only after the budget."

SHIVOM CHAKRABARTI, SENIOR ECONOMIST, HDFC BANK, NEW DELHI

"The CPI number could be lower than RBI's forecast of 6 percent at March-end. The prospect of rate cut is certainly on.

"Going by what RBI has said earlier, there is a possibility of a rate cut post-budget around the first week of March, once the RBI has more clarity on fiscal consolidation.

"IIP (industrial output) was a surprise. While it does show that at the margin growth is bottoming out, it's too early to call for this a substantial recovery."

A PRASANNA, ECONOMIST, ICICI SECURITIES PRIMARY DEALERSHIP, MUMBAI

"The headline inflation is below our expectation with most of the downside surprise coming from the food sub-group.

"Based on the emerging CPI profile and the further fall in oil prices since the December policy, we expect RBI to cut the repo rate by 25 bps in the February policy. While a 50 bps cut cannot be ruled out, we think RBI would prefer to be cautious in light of doubts about fiscal consolidation."

RUPA REGE NITSURE, CHIEF ECONOMIST, BANK OF BARODA, MUMBAI

"Both the data points are very encouraging, and at this point I do feel that these trends are likely to sustain in the (fiscal) fourth quarter, given that it is the busiest quarter of the year.

"As far as the RBI is concerned, they will surely wait for the budget to ascertain the future trajectory of the government finances and its implications for inflation and macro stability."

(Reporting by Swati Bhat, Suvashree Dey Choudhury, Neha Dasgupta, and Dipika Lalwani; Compiled by Rafael Nam)