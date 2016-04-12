April 12 India's annual consumer inflation hits a six-month low in March to 4.83 percent, helped by smaller hikes in food prices, government data showed on Tuesday. Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast that retail inflation would fall to 5 percent in March from a revised 5.26 percent in February. Food inflation slipped to 5.21 percent in March from 5.30 percent in the previous month. ---------------------------------------------------------------- -- SUB INDEX (WEIGHING) March Feb Pct change FOOD & BEVERAGES 45.86 129.9 129.9 -- FUEL AND LIGHT 6.84 122.3 123.1 -0.65 CLOTHING & FOOTWEAR 6.53 130.5 130.1 +0.31 HOUSING 10.07 124.9 124.4 -0.40 PAN, TOBACCO, ETC. 2.38 136.5 135.9 +0.44 SERVICES (MISC) 28.32 119.3 119.1 +0.17 GENERAL INDEX 100.00 126.0 126.0 -- ---------------------------------------------------------------- -- NOTE: Based on a new series with 2012 as base year; figures rounded off. SOURCE: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (Compiled by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)