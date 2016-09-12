BRIEF-India Grid Trust says to raise 10.12 bln rupees from 19 IPO anchor investors
* India Grid Trust to raise 10.12 billion rupees from 19 IPO anchor investors
Sept 12 India's annual consumer price inflation eased to 5.05 percent in August, helped by a slower rise in food prices, government data showed on Monday. Economists surveyed by Reuters had expected annual retail inflation to come in at 5.5 percent last month, compared with 6.07 percent in July. ---------------------------------------------------------------- SUB INDEX (WEIGHING) Aug July Pct change FOOD & BEVERAGES 45.86 137.9 138.4 -0.36 FUEL AND LIGHT 6.84 123.6 123.4 0.16 CLOTHING & FOOTWEAR 6.53 133.2 132.7 0.28 HOUSING 10.07 127.3 126.4 0.71 PAN, TOBACCO, ETC. 2.38 140.2 139.2 0.72 SERVICES (MISC) 28.32 122.1 121.9 0.16 GENERAL INDEX 100.00 131.1 131.1 0.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: Based on a new series with 2012 as base year; figures rounded off. SOURCE: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (Compiled by Malini Menon at NEW DELHI)
SEOUL/WASHINGTON, May 16 Cybersecurity researchers have found evidence they say could link North Korea with the WannaCry cyber attack that has infected more than 300,000 computers worldwide, as global authorities scrambled to prevent hackers from spreading new versions of the virus.