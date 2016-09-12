Sept 12 India's annual consumer price inflation eased to 5.05 percent in August, helped by a slower rise in food prices, government data showed on Monday. Economists surveyed by Reuters had expected annual retail inflation to come in at 5.5 percent last month, compared with 6.07 percent in July. ---------------------------------------------------------------- SUB INDEX (WEIGHING) Aug July Pct change FOOD & BEVERAGES 45.86 137.9 138.4 -0.36 FUEL AND LIGHT 6.84 123.6 123.4 0.16 CLOTHING & FOOTWEAR 6.53 133.2 132.7 0.28 HOUSING 10.07 127.3 126.4 0.71 PAN, TOBACCO, ETC. 2.38 140.2 139.2 0.72 SERVICES (MISC) 28.32 122.1 121.9 0.16 GENERAL INDEX 100.00 131.1 131.1 0.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: Based on a new series with 2012 as base year; figures rounded off. SOURCE: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (Compiled by Malini Menon at NEW DELHI)