NEW DELHI Feb 20 India will start
releasing annual inflation data based on the consumer price
index (CPI) every month starting on Tuesday, a move that is
expected to make monetary policy more effective in addressing
demand-driven price pressures.
It will be some time, however, before the new index replaces
the wholesale price index (WPI) as India's main inflation gauge.
Unlike most central banks, which mainly use the CPI to
monitor inflation and set monetary policy, the Reserve Bank of
India (RBI) focuses on the WPI to keep tabs on prices.
Since the WPI largely reflects price pressures experienced
by producers, reliance on it renders monetary policy less
effective in cooling prices at the retail level.
"Monetary policy needs to have an impact on demand-side
(price) pressures. A good and broad-based (CPI) index should
help in making the policy more effective," said Anubhuti Sahay,
senior economist at Standard Chartered Bank.
"We need to wait and see how this index works. Still, it is
a step forward," she said, adding that it was too soon to say
the CPI would replace the WPI as India's key inflation gauge.
The CPI will also reflect price movements in the services
sector, which makes up about 55 percent India's economy but is
not included in the WPI.
The index, which uses 2010 as the base year, was introduced
by the Ministry of Statistics in January 2011.
It will cover retail prices in five major food groups, fuel,
clothing, housing and education across rural and urban India,
providing a comprehensive reference point for policymakers.
The RBI has acknowledged the constraints the WPI data
imposes on inflation management.
Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said last year that consumer
demand was likely to determine the extent to which retailers
would pass on any sustained increase in wholesale prices.
However, he said that in the absence of any single and
better CPI data the RBI was compelled to rely on the WPI.
Inflation, as measured by the WPI, eased to a 26-month low
of 6.55 percent in January. It stayed above 9 percent for 12
straight months until November, forcing the central bank to run
a 20-month interest rate tightening cycle that ended in October.
The Ministry of Labour already reports three CPIs -- CPI AL
(Agricultural Labourer), CPI RL (Rural Labourer)and CPI IW
(Industrial Worker).
These indexes represent different segments of the population
and have different base years, making them ill-equipped to
capture the price behaviour caused by the rapid structural
changes in the economy.
The WPI is computed on an all-India basis and is available
with a slightly shorter lag than the CPIs.
It also has broader coverage in terms of the number of
commodities, number of quotations and inclusion of
non-agricultural products and tradeable items. Also, the
revision of the basket for these CPIs lags that of the WPI.
The government uses CPI for industrial workers to fix wages
for its employees. Annual consumer price inflation for
industrial workers was 6.5 percent in December.
(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Ted Kerr)