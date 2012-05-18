NEW DELHI, May 14 Indian consumer price inflation accelerated in April to 10.36 percent, making life harder for the central bank as it looks to kickstart a flagging economy, government data showed on Friday. In March, consumer prices rose 9.47 percent. Consumer price-based food inflation jumped to 10.18 percent in April from 8.22 percent in February, driven by a rise in the prices of vegetables, eggs and fish products. Inflation as measured by India's benchmark wholesale price index accelerated to 7.23 percent in the year to April as price pressures for food, fuel and manufacturing items all picked up, data showed on Monday. KEY POINTS: -------------------------------------------------------------- SUB INDEX (Weighting) April March Pct change Pct 2012 2012 FOOD ITEMS 49.71 117.7 114.8 2.53 FUEL AND ELECTRICITY 9.49 121.2 120.3 0.75 HOUSING 9.77 115.3 114.4 0.79 CLOTHING, BEDDING AND FOOTWEAR 4.73 125.5 124.1 1.13 SERVICES (MISC) 26.31 114.8 114.0 0.70 --------------------------------------------------------------- Note: Weighting figures are rounded off. Source: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. ---------------------------------------------------------------- (Compiled by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI; editing by Malini Menon)