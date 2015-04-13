(Adds details, analyst quotes)
NEW DELHI, April 13 India's consumer price
inflation unexpectedly slowed to a three-month low in March,
which could encourage the central bank to deliver another
off-cycle interest rate cut to boost economic recovery.
Retail prices rose 5.17 percent year-on-year
last month, slower than a 5.5 percent annual rise predicted by
analysts in a Reuters poll and a 5.37 percent gain in February.
Food prices were up 6.14 percent year-on-year in March
compared with a revised 6.88 percent rise a month earlier.
With inflation below the 6.0 percent upper end of the
central bank's target range, some analysts expect Reserve Bank
of India (RBI) chief Raghuram Rajan to surprise investors with
another rate cut.
The central bank has cut interest rates twice this year at
unscheduled meetings, but kept its key repo rate on hold at 7.50
percent last week, waiting to assess inflation pressures and
give commercial banks more time to cut lending rates.
"This has raised the possibility of an interest rate cut
outside the scheduled review cycle for the third time this
year," said Shilan Shah at Capital Economics, who expects a 25
basis point cut before a scheduled policy review on June 2.
Before the data, many economists were expecting the RBI to
keep rates unchanged for now, but cut once more in late June.
During the last few weeks, unseasonably heavy rains in north
and central India have damaged crops, leading to a rise in
vegetable and foodgrain prices.
The RBI said last week that it expects consumer inflation to
stay at current levels in the April-June quarter, helped by weak
oil and food prices, but rise to 5.8 percent by the end of the
year.
Globally, central banks are fighting to contain concerns
over deflation, as prices continue to fall in most eurozone
countries, Japan and China.
India, however, is one of the brighter spots, with the
economy picking up after two years of sub-par growth, reflecting
in part a recovery in business confidence since Prime Minister
Narendra Modi swept to power with a landslide election victory
last May.
