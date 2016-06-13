June 13 India's annual consumer price inflation edged up for the second straight month to 5.76 percent in May, its highest level since August 2014, driven by higher prices of food, government data showed on Monday. Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast retail inflation to inch up to 5.52 percent in May. This compares with an upwardly revised 5.47 percent in April. Food inflation picked up to 7.55 percent in May from an upwardly revised 6.40 percent in the previous month. ---------------------------------------------------------------- SUB INDEX (WEIGHING) May April Pct change FOOD & BEVERAGES 45.86 134.0 131.8 +1.67 FUEL AND LIGHT 6.84 122.7 122.3 +0.33 CLOTHING & FOOTWEAR 6.53 131.4 131.0 +0.31 HOUSING 10.07 126.0 125.6 +0.32 PAN, TOBACCO, ETC. 2.38 137.9 137.1 +0.58 SERVICES (MISC) 28.32 120.7 120.0 +0.58 GENERAL INDEX 100.00 128.6 127.3 +1.02 --------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: Based on a new series with 2012 as base year; figures rounded off. SOURCE: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (Compiled by Rajesh Kumar Singh in NEW DELHI; editing by Malini Menon)