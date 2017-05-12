May 12 India's annual consumer price inflation eased to 2.99 percent in April, helped by smaller rises in food prices, government data showed on Friday. Economists polled by Reuters had expected last month's annual retail inflation to come in at 3.49 percent, compared with a provisional 3.81 percent in March. Food inflation was 0.61 percent last month, lower than 1.93 percent in March. --------------------------------------------------------------- SUB INDEX (WEIGHING) April March Pct change FOOD & BEVERAGES 45.86 133.4 133.1 +0.23 FUEL AND LIGHT 6.84 129.8 129.1 +0.62 CLOTHING & FOOTWEAR 6.53 137.0 136.4 +0.44 HOUSING 10.07 131.7 131.1 +0.46 PAN, TOBACCO, ETC. 2.38 145.4 145.1 +0.21 SERVICES (MISC) 28.32 125.1 125.1 ----- GENERAL INDEX 100.00 131.1 130.9 +0.15 --------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: Based on a new series with 2012 as base year; figures rounded off. SOURCE: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. (Compiled by Rajesh Kumar Singh in NEW DELHI; Editing by Malini Menon)